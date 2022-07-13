El martes se anunciaron las nominaciones a los premios Emmy, los más importantes de la televisión.



Washington, DC. (VOA) – A continuación, la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías. Los premios se entregarán en una ceremonia televisada en Los Ángeles el 12 de septiembre.

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

«Better Call Saul»

«Euphoria»

«Ozark»

«Severance»

«Squid Game»

«Stranger Things»

«Succession»

«Yellowjackets»

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

«Abbott Elementary»

«Barry»

«Curb Your Enthusiasm»

«Hacks»

«The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

«Only Murders In The Building»

«What We Do In The Shadows»

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA

«Dopesick»

«The Dropout»

«Inventing Anna»

«Pam & Tommy»

«The White Lotus»

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Donald Glover, «Atlanta»

Bill Hader, «Barry»

Nicholas Hoult, «The Great»

Steve Martin, «Only Murders in the Building»

Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»

Jason Sudeikis, «Ted Lasso»

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Rachel Brosnahan, «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

Quinta Brunson, «Abbott Elementary»

Kaley Cuoco, «The Flight Attendant»

Elle Fanning, «The Great»

Issa Rae, «Insecure»

Jean Smart, «Hacks»

MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman, «Ozark»

Brian Cox, «Succession»

Lee Jung-jae, «Squid Game»

Bob Odenkirk, «Better Call Saul»

Adam Scott, «Severance»

Jeremy Strong, «Succession»

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA

Jodie Comer, «Killing Eve»

Laura Linney, «Ozark»

Melanie Lynskey, «Yellowjackets»

Sandra Oh, «Killing Eve»

Reese Witherspoon, «The Morning Show»

Zendaya, «Euphoria»

MEJOR ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Colin Firth, «The Staircase»

Andrew Garfield, «Under The Banner Of Heaven»

Oscar Isaac, «Scenes From A Marriage»

Michael Keaton, «Dopesick»

Himesh Patel, «Station Eleven»

Sebastian Stan, «Pam & Tommy»

MEJOR ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA

Toni Collette, «The Staircase»

Julia Garner, «Inventing Anna»

Lily James, «Pam & Tommy»

Sarah Paulson, «Impeachment: American Crime Story»

Margaret Qualley, «Maid»

Amanda Seyfried, «The Dropout»